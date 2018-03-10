Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 34,200 Shares of Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 84.8% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 240,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 196,202 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53,784 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. BidaskClub downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/tekla-capital-management-llc-buys-34200-shares-of-galapagos-nv-glpg.html.

Shares of Galapagos NV ( NASDAQ:GLPG ) opened at $103.18 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $121.09.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.