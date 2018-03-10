Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,485.04, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.54 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 8.87%. equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 233.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 25,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 376,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. The Company’s fleet, excluding newbuildings, consists of approximately 30 LNG carriers (including the six MALT LNG Carriers, four RasGas 3 LNG Carriers, four Angola LNG Carriers and two Exmar LNG Carriers), over 20 LPG carriers (including 20 Exmar LPG Carriers), approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker, all of which are double-hulled.

