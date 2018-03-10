Ted Baker (TED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,156.00

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,156 ($43.60) and last traded at GBX 3,124 ($43.16), with a volume of 41415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,074 ($42.47).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TED. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.30) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,002.14 ($41.48).

The firm has a market cap of $1,390.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,825.23.

In related news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($42.14), for a total value of £865,986.50 ($1,196,444.46).

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

