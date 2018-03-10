Teck Resources (TECK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Teck Resources Limited is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, metallurgical coal, zinc, gold and energy. It is a world leader in the production of copper, metallurgical coal and zinc, a significant producer of gold, molybdenum and specialty metals, with interests in several oil sands development assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company has expertise across the full range of activities related to mining, including exploration, development, smelting, refining, safety, environmental protection, product stewardship, recycling and research. The Company is actively exploring in countries throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa. Teck Resources Limited, formerly Teck Cominco Limited, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $36.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a focus list rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK ) traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,850.00, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

