Tech Data (TECD) PT Set at $105.00 by Pivotal Research

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) received a $105.00 target price from investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tech Data from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.
Shares of Tech Data (TECD) opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3,430.00, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter worth $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter worth $206,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tech Data Company Profile
Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.
