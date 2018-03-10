Tech Data (TECD) PT Set at $105.00 by Pivotal Research

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) received a $105.00 target price from investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tech Data from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of Tech Data (TECD) opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3,430.00, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.03). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter worth $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter worth $206,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/tech-data-tecd-pt-set-at-105-00-by-pivotal-research.html.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.