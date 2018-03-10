Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $713,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2,206.36, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 25.23%. analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

