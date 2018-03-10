Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Oceaneering International (OII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 304.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE OII) opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $484.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.90 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

