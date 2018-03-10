Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in California Water Service Group (CWT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of California Water Service Group ( CWT ) opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,776.42, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.89 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, Director George A. Vera acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $30,762.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,418.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 876 shares of company stock valued at $31,048 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in California Water Service Group (CWT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-acquires-new-position-in-california-water-service-group-cwt.html.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.