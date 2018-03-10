TD Securities Lowers American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.80 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.84.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 400,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.14, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

