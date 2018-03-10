TD Securities Downgrades Sprott (SII) to Reduce

TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SII. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sprott in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sprott from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of Sprott (SII) opened at C$3.13 on Tuesday. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of $794.95, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Eric S. Sprott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$88,750.00. Also, insider Eric S. Sprott sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.37, for a total transaction of C$674,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,645,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,145 in the last three months.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset management company. The Company has five segments: Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM), Global Companies, Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (SRLC), Consulting, and Corporate & Other. The SAM segment offers discretionary portfolio management, as well as asset management services to its branded Funds and Managed Accounts.

