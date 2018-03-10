TD Securities Boosts Cona Resources (CONA) Price Target to C$2.55

Cona Resources (TSE:CONA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.55 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

CONA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cona Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Cona Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.55 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Cona Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Cona Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.84.

Cona Resources (TSE CONA) opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.52. Cona Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.78 and a 52 week high of C$3.68.

Cona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. Its focused and concentrated asset base comprise approximately 160,000 net acres located along the Alberta and Saskatchewan border. The company was formerly known as Northern Blizzard Resources Inc and changed its name to Cona Resources Ltd.

