TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMTD. Barclays raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.91.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of TD Ameritrade (AMTD) opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,500.00, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $967,849.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,234.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/td-ameritrade-amtd-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-2.html.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.