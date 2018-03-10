Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 208 ($2.87) to GBX 202 ($2.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 243 ($3.36) to GBX 246 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.90) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.90) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 215.57 ($2.98).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey (TW) opened at GBX 188.10 ($2.60) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 211.90 ($2.93). The company has a market cap of $6,160.00 and a PE ratio of 1,106.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/taylor-wimpey-tw-given-buy-rating-at-jefferies-group.html.

Taylor Wimpey plc is a residential developer. The Company operates at a local level from 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom, and it has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.