Taseko Mines (TGB) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.62. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 million. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Taseko Mines by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

