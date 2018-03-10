Swiss National Bank Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ ARNA ) opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/swiss-national-bank-has-2-27-million-holdings-in-arena-pharmaceuticals-inc-arna.html.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.