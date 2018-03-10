Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,600 Shares of Knowles Corp (KN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Knowles by 16.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 253,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 51.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 14.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Shares of Knowles Corp ( NYSE:KN ) opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,300.00, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 2,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,001.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,009 shares of company stock valued at $114,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

