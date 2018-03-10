SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE PDM ) opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,417.68, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.82 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 253,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 501,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.30%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists primarily of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 65 in-service office properties, one redevelopment asset, two development assets and one office building through an unconsolidated joint venture.

