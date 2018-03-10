Suntrust Banks Inc. Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 332,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after buying an additional 164,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,497,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,399,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,208,000 after buying an additional 227,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,511,000 after buying an additional 40,460 shares during the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE AAP) opened at $118.86 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $155.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,030.00, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

In related news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $39,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Brouillard sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $202,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.14.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

