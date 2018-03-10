Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in CDW Corp (CDW)

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,476,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,153,000 after buying an additional 929,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,456,000 after buying an additional 432,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,852,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,644,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,309,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 819,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,966,000 after buying an additional 179,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $290,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 14,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $984,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 670,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,921,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,675 shares of company stock worth $4,578,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. CDW Corp has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $11,580.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CDW Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

