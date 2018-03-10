Sun Life Financial INC Has $1.01 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 149,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93,743.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Knight Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

