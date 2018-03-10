Sun Communities (SUI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE SUI) opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,969.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.29%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $193,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

