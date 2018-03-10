Sumco (SUOPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,689.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 2.25. Sumco has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers.

