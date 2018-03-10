Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.65 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $561.58 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $5.69 or 0.00061444 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, SouthXchange and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015264 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00108932 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023613 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00588033 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,771,443 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Abucoins, Binance, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Coinrail. It is not presently possible to purchase Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

