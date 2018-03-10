Stratasys (SSYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (SSYS) traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 943,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Stratasys by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stratasys by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/stratasys-ssys-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub.html.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.