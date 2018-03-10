STRAKS Trading Down 17.1% This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00012534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. STRAKS has a market cap of $2.76 million and $7,234.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,488.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $740.37 or 0.07828800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.72 or 0.11438300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.01997170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.03014290 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00235959 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00137370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00920144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.84 or 0.03329130 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 42,679,747 coins and its circulating supply is 2,324,419 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject . STRAKS’s official website is www.straks.io . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

