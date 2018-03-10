Stox 1-Day Volume Reaches $766,385.00 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Stox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, COSS and Qryptos. Stox has a market cap of $11.67 million and $766,385.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stox has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stox alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00975314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00087148 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00180785 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,444,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,099,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stox is an open source, Ethereum based prediction market platform that leverages the concept of the wisdom of the crowd. It allows users to trade the outcome of upcoming events in multiple categories, including finance, sports, politics and more. “

Buying and Selling Stox

Stox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Qryptos, Bancor Network, Liqui and COSS. It is not possible to purchase Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.