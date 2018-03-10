Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $21.66 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Chevron Co. ( NYSE CVX ) opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $216,527.19, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

