Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 10th (ABUS, ACXM, ADMS, ALGN, ANSS, ARCB, AUTO, AVXS, AZPN, BGCP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 10th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. is a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. The Company along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products to over 4,000 customers in approximately 100 countries with the majority of sales in Europe and North America. “

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Leaf Group Ltd. is an internet company. It builds platforms across marketplace which consists of Society6 and Saatchi Art and media which include Livestrong.com and eHow properties. Leaf Group Ltd., formerly known as Demand Media Inc., is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. “

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Match Group, Inc. offers subscription-based online dating websites and applications services. The company’s dating products brands consists of Match, OkCupid, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, Twoo, OurTime and FriendScout24. Match Group, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matador Resources Company is an energy company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and other unconventional resource plays. Matador has operations primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The Company has acreage positions in west Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah and Idaho. Matador Resources Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

