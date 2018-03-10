Steven W. Streit Sells 12,495 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Steven W. Streit sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $834,041.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,889,576.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $3,459.08, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/steven-w-streit-sells-12495-shares-of-green-dot-co-gdot-stock.html.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.