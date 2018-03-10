Stephens Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a $128.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85,980.00, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $102.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $9,383,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,651,800.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Peter Bush sold 12,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,271,866.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,256 shares of company stock valued at $25,089,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,233,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,231,710,000 after purchasing an additional 731,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,685,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,764,339,000 after purchasing an additional 508,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,872,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 325,140 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in American Express by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,039,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $998,602,000 after purchasing an additional 735,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $763,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,691 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

