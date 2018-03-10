Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein Sells 6,797 Shares

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $112,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ivan Bergstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Ivan Bergstein sold 24,183 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $421,267.86.

On Thursday, February 15th, Ivan Bergstein sold 3,820 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,356.00.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) opened at $18.50 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $535.98, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STML shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

