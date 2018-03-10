State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.49 Million Position in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TiVo were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TiVo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TiVo by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TiVo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TiVo by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in TiVo by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TiVo Corp (TIVO) opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.48. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,835.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.17.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $214.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. sell-side analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. TiVo’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIVO shares. BWS Financial initiated coverage on TiVo in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on TiVo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

