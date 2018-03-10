StarterCoin Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Day (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $37,001.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00975337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003307 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00086990 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00179814 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and Bancor Network. It is not possible to purchase StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

