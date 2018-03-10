Starbucks (SBUX) Given a $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Friday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $63.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Starbucks (SBUX) traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,538,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,530,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $83,590.00, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 23,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

