Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,417,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,505,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,696,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,452,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,250,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,980,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at $58.46 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $83,590.00, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

