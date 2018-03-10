Stantec Inc. (STN) Position Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stantec were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,637,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,696,000 after acquiring an additional 329,933 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138,709 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,704 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 228.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc. (STN) opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,871.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.65. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.21 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.88%. Stantec’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

