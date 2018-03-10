Stantec Inc. (STN) Director Purchases C$12,615.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Delores Maria Etter purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,615.00.

Stantec Inc. (STN) traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,697. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$30.24 and a 52 week high of C$37.13. The stock has a market cap of $3,750.00, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Laurentian lowered their target price on Stantec from C$36.50 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.28.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

