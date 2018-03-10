SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) VP Sells $227,558.70 in Stock

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $227,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $496,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE FLOW) opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2,158.21, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX Flow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,315,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,983 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPX Flow by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 525,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPX Flow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,587,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPX Flow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 439,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining.

