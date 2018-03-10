Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman's Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Sportsman's Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Forward View set a $4.00 price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevan P. Talbot bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $11,184,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 69.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 862,000 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $3,085,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 107.8% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ SPWH) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 313,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,519. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-inc-spwh-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.