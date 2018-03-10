Spin Master (TOY) PT Raised to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.00.
Shares of Spin Master (TOY) traded down C$2.32 on Friday, reaching C$56.83. The company had a trading volume of 174,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,792. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$34.52 and a 52 week high of C$61.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.
