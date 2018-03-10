Spin Master (TOY) PT Raised to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master (TOY) traded down C$2.32 on Friday, reaching C$56.83. The company had a trading volume of 174,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,792. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$34.52 and a 52 week high of C$61.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/spin-master-toy-pt-raised-to-c69-00-at-td-securities.html.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.