SpherePay Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (SAY)

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One SpherePay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpherePay has traded flat against the dollar. SpherePay has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $529,197.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008876 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00983405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010786 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00041033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00087573 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00181417 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SpherePay Profile

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay . SpherePay’s official website is say.spherepay.com

Buying and Selling SpherePay

SpherePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase SpherePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpherePay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpherePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

