SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Increased by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $148,000.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( NYSEARCA:SPY ) opened at $278.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276,940.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.01. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $231.61 and a 12-month high of $286.63.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

