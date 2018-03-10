SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in SPDR KBW Regional Banking in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR KBW Regional Banking in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR KBW Regional Banking in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR KBW Regional Banking in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE) opened at $65.03 on Friday. SPDR KBW Regional Banking has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,310.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

