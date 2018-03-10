SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,616 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, CFO Mark Shamber acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Co (SPTN) opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.04, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently -46.48%.

SpartanNash declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

