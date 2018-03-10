Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 88,217 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,243.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 2,331,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 290.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,636,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 1,217,824 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,607,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 830,964 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 930,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 825,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleton Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 107.9% during the third quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy (SWN) opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $2,270.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.
SWN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.85 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Pi Financial cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.
Southwestern Energy Profile
Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.
