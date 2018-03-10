Southern (SO) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (SO) opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43,920.00, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Southern will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 414.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Southern (SO) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/southern-so-receives-hold-rating-from-suntrust-banks.html.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.