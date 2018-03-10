Sothebys (BID) SVP Sells $94,163.91 in Stock

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $94,163.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sothebys (BID) traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 459,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2,756.30, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.86. Sothebys has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Sothebys had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $315.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sothebys by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sothebys by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BID. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

