Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SRNE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ SRNE) opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $630.61, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, major shareholder Pacific Medtech (Bvi) Ltd Asia sold 684,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $5,173,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,885. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 408.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

