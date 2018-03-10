Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst I. Hodakovsky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Sonic Automotive ( NYSE SAH ) opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

