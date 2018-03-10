Media headlines about Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sibanye Gold earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9059786351948 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,230.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.16. Sibanye Gold has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sibanye-gold-sbgl-stock-price.html.

SBGL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals and by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.